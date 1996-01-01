Safety Sight Glass

The Medway 2 Analyzer is used to indicate the amount of residual chlorine in water. It is installed downstream of a dosing system and by utilization of the retransmission signal is used to monitor or control the dosing equipment.

It is designed to control the potential event of either dangerous underdosing or wasteful overdosing of chlorine. The monitor is equipped with four manually adjustable alarms and one equipment failure alarm.