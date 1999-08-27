Perrier Storefront Source: Perrier

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water has been imported into the U.S. since the turn of the century. Although the Perrier source was already known in Roman times, Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water was first bottled in 1863 and is enjoyed today in more than 100 countries around the world. Every bottle of Perrier sold around the world is bottled at the source in Vergeze, France.

Today Perrier is the best-selling imported sparkling water in the US. It is available nationally at grocery stores, convenience stores, and delis and at fine restaurants and bars everywhere. The name Perrier is synonymous with exceptional quality, sparkling refreshment, and light-hearted fun. It is perfect for any occasion.