Orkin Exterminating Company, Inc. Source: Orkin Exterminating Company, Inc.

Founded in 1901, Orkin Pest Control is one of the largest national pest control companies in the United States. Orkin's Commercial Division is the largest provider of pest control services to businesses nationally. The company has 405 branches, which service commercial and residential customers. Forty-two branches are solely committed to commercial clients. Orkin serves food and beverage processing, healthcare, restaurant and hospitality, warehousing and distribution operations, and schools and institutions.

Orkin handles cockroach control, fly control, ant control, rodent control, bird control and termite control. Orkin utilizes Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to provide its clients with comprehensive pest control programs that adhere to industry-specific regulations. IPM allows the pest control operator and business owner to work in concert to quickly solve reputation-threatening pest infestations.