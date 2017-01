Facility Direct Storefront Source: Facility Direct.com

FacilityDirect.com is a national supplier of more than 30,000 facility related supplies including office maintenance and janitorial supplies,shipped from 48 warehouses throughout the United States.

As a subscriber to our integrated web site, your business can benefit through the utilization of our standardized supply management program, budget and access control systems and our value added resellers/associateprograms.