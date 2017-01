Ecolab Storefront Source: Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab is the $2.8 billion world leader, achieving the highest sanitation standards. In more than 150 countries, businesses rely on our 17,000 associates worldwide to keep their operations clean and sanitary.

Ecolab delivers superior, cost-effective results, backed by the industry's largest and best trained sales-and-service force. Around the clock, around the world, we help customers enhance productivity, increase efficiency, improve food and employee safety, and achieve superior sanitation results.