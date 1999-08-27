Corby Hall Ltd Storefront

Source: Corby Hall Ltd.
Corby Hall is exclusively a Food Service Company headquartered in New Jersey with international offices in Oporto, Portugal and Sheffield, England.
We offer the industry a collection of premium quality:
- E.P.N.S Silverplated Flatware and Holloware.
- Premium Stainless Steel and Silverplated Flatware with a base metal composition of 18/10.
- Silverplated and Premium Stainless Steel Holloware with a base metal composition of 18/10.
- 18/0 Premium Stainless Steel Flatware.
Our products are sold and distributed nationally, and internationally. They are:
- Specified by many of the top design firms.
- Inventoried and sold by better table top dealers.
- Purchased and used by many international/national hotels, casino`s, airlines, and regional accounts as well as independent food service operations.
Corby Hall Ltd., 21 Pine Street, Rockaway, NJ 07866. Tel: 973-625-5770; Fax: 973-625-9037.