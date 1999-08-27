Corby Hall Ltd Storefront Source: Corby Hall Ltd.

Corby Hall is exclusively a Food Service Company headquartered in New Jersey with international offices in Oporto, Portugal and Sheffield, England.

We offer the industry a collection of premium quality:

E.P.N.S Silverplated Flatware and Holloware.



Premium Stainless Steel and Silverplated Flatware with a base metal composition of 18/10.



Silverplated and Premium Stainless Steel Holloware with a base metal composition of 18/10.



18/0 Premium Stainless Steel Flatware.

Our products are sold and distributed nationally, and internationally. They are:

Specified by many of the top design firms.



Inventoried and sold by better table top dealers.



Purchased and used by many international/national hotels, casino`s, airlines, and regional accounts as well as independent food service operations.

Corby Hall Ltd., 21 Pine Street, Rockaway, NJ 07866. Tel: 973-625-5770; Fax: 973-625-9037.