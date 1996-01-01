Blend Ice-Based Drinks with Ease Source: Waring Products

Waring Productsst Hi-Power Blender has a unique patented blade design and polycarbonate 48-ounce pitcher shape make for easier and more complete blending, chopping and pureeing. The powerful 1 HP motor has 2 speeds and faster rpms that reduce prep time while blending drinks. Trademark blade and bearing assemblies produce smooth drinks with more aeration, giving creaminess and texture to smoothies, iced cappuccinos and margaritas.

An optional Silencer Sound Enclosure reduces blender noise in any setting. They are compact to fit into tight spaces and are easy to clean. A see–through sliding door gives easy access and enables one to monitor the blending process.

Waring Products, 1 Cummings Point Rd., Stamford, CT 06904. Tel: 203-975-4600; Fax: 203-975-4660.


