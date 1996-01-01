Smoker Oven Source: Cookshack, Inc.

The Model 150 Cookshack SmartSmoker Oven produces hot- or cold-smoked foods by application of heat and wood smoke to meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, and other products. Food is cooked at a low temperature under static conditions, and there are no drying drafts of air moving through the smoker. Heat is supplied by a thermostatically-controlled 1500W heating element, with a temperature range from 125–300°F.

Controlled by an electronic time/temperature control system, the oven will cook at a selected temperature for a selected time, then go to a selected holding temperature until it is shut off with the master switch. The oven features a membrane keypad, cooking pre-sets, alarm cycle, 16-character LCD display, and a quick-change module for easier serviceability. Designed for inside use with outside ventilation for smoke, the oven is capable of smoking 60 lbs of product per one pound of wood.

Cookshack, Inc., 2304 N. Ash St., Ponca City, OK 74601. Tel: 405-765-3669; Fax: 405-765-2223.