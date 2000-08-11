roomMaster 2000 Source: InnQuest Software

roomMaster 2000 has: *a reservations facility, including unlimited deposits and confirmation letters. *Group blocks, including allotments. *A guest ledger with full audit trail and security. *City ledger, including credit limits, discounts and finance charges. *Unlimited guest history that allows you to reprint and adjust checked-out folios. *Housekeeping with PBX/room status integration. *Over 120 reports, charts and graphs with print preview. *Integration with phone, PBX, keylock, movie and point-of-sale systems. *Credit card integration with virtually any processor.