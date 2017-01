Prep Table Source: Nor-Lake, Inc.

This prep table maintains temperatures of 33–41°F in the pan area at 86°F ambient using 4-in. pans

This prep table maintains temperatures of 33–41°F in the pan area at 86°F ambient using 4-in. pans in compliance with NSF Standard 7 requirements. In addition, it exceeds these requirements and can maintain 33–41°F using 6-in. pans at 100°F ambient. The prep table features a stainless steel exterior, smooth aluminum interior, and a raised condiment rail.

Additional features:

Foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation

One adjustable shelf per door

Legs standard, casters optional

Nor-Lake, Inc., 727 Second St., Hudson, WI 54016. Tel: 800-241-1756; Fax: 715-386-6149.