Generic HACCP Model for Heat Treated, Shelf Stable Meat and Poultry Products. From the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. September 1999. The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) system is a scientific approach to process control. It is designed to prevent the occurrence of problems by assuring that controls are applied at any point in a food production system where hazardous or critical situations could occur. Hazards include biological, chemical, or physical contamination of food products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published a final rule in July 1996 mandating that HACCP be implemented as the system of process control in all inspected meat and poultry plants. As part of its efforts to assist establishments in the preparation of plant-specific HACCP plans, FSIS determined that a generic model for each process defined in the regulation would be made available for use on a voluntary basis by inspected establishments.