CyberMatrix Meeting Manager 2.20 (Demo) Source: CyberMetrics Corporation

CyberMatrix Meeting Manager is an easy to use multi-user application for coordinating the booking of meeting room resources in office buildings etc. Resources can be the meeting rooms themselves or special equipment needed for meetings such as overhead projectors. Features include: sophisticated recurring events, week-at-a-glance, resources-at-a-glance, month-at-a-glance, resource blocks, report, security levels and other user-configurable options.