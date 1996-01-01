Waring Expands Toaster Line Source: Waring Products

Waring Productsial 2 and 4-Slice Electronic Toasters feature chrome-plated steel construction and clean, simple, classic looks. The toasters boast extra-long, wide slots, able to accommodate any toastable food up to 1 3/8" thick, including bagels, and can defrost and toast in one cycle with the push of a button. The 4-Slice/2-Slice Control, available only on the 4-Slice model, is an energy saver that shuts off the back heating element while toasting only one or two slices, improving browning and overall toasting.

The Browning Control is a rotary dial that adjusts browning from light to dark; the Shade Control feature electronically monitors the heat in the toasting chamber so that every item toasted comes out consistently and evenly, no matter how many slices are placed in the toaster. Additional features include a removable crumb tray, self-centering bread rack, commercial line cord with three-prong plug and cancel control.

<%=company%>, 1 Cummings Point Rd., Stamford, CT 06904. Tel: 203-975-4600; Fax: 203-975-4660.

