Soft-Serve Pressure Freezer

rve Cabinet model U431 is a high-profit producing soft-serve pressure freezer. The self-contained refrigeration cabinet holds eight gallons of mix per side, and features the U3 Mix Pump, assuring consistent high overrun and profit. The pumps are simple to use; no disassembly is required, either for day-to-day operation or for cleaning.

At capacities of up to 16 gallons of finished product an hour per side, the freezer is an ideal choice for restaurants, drive-ins, ice cream parlors, schools and cafeterias. Its simplified design is reliable, simple to clean, energy efficient, and UL, C-UL and NSF approved.

