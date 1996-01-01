Quick-Disconnect Valve Combination Fitting Source: Dormont Manufacturing Company

The Cimfast QDV is the only quick-disconnect valve combination fitting designed specifically to meet the gas connection needs of the food service industry.

Dormont Manufacturing Company QDV is the only quick-disconnect valve combination fitting designed specifically to meet the gas connection needs of the food service industry. The gas connector cannot be disengaged until the gas is turned off, and gas can not be turned on until the connector is properly installed.

The flat face of the quick disconnect prevents dirt, grease and grime from building up, improving sanitary conditions in the kitchen. The quick disconnect and the valve are combined in one fitting for convenience.

<%=company%>, 6015 Enterprise Dr., Export, PA 15632. Tel: 800-367-6668; Fax: 724-733-4808.

