Perishables Monitoring Program

The TempTale cold chain monitoring program, based on patented microprocessor technology and proprietary database tools, tracks the quality and safety of perishables in the food service industry. According to the supplier, it features one of the easiest-to-use, feature-rich software packages available. Running in a Windows client environment, it provides information designed to be delivered via fax and electronic data interchanges, including e-mail, virtual private networks, and the Internet.

The first step in managing the cold chain is measuring the performance of all the various links. This monitoring program is designed to help make meeting this challenge easier by monitoring the condition of perishables in transit (from supplier to distribution center, distribution center to retail store) and in store storage and preparation.

With this program, users can reduce product shrinkage, track quality of products by supplier, ensure HACCP compliance (document, monitor and verification), redesign product packaging, and ensure that proper storage requirements are met.

