Office Depot Storefront Source: Office Depot

747 Office Depot superstores in 45 states and the District of Columbia



41 Office Depot and The Office Place superstores in Canada



22 Office Depot stores in France



3 Office Depot stores in Japan

Office Depot is the world's largest seller of office products, operating a total of 813 stores throughout the United States, Canada, France, and Japan by the end of June 1999, including:

Office Depot, through its Business Services Group, currently operates a national business-to-business delivery network that includes 2,200 trucks, 1,100 Account Managers, more than 60 local sales offices, 30 delivery centers (including 10 Viking warehouses) and seven Call Centers.