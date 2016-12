Luxury Sheet Collections Source: Peacock Alley Luxury Linens

The company has introduced upgraded versions of some of their most popular sheet collections.

Peacock Alley Luxury Linens has introduced upgraded versions of some of their most popular sheet collections. "Duet", Peacock Alley Luxury Linens's signature sheet pattern, is now "Duet II", available in a 270-thread count with more generous sizes. The Egyptian cotton damask stripe sheets are mercerized to maintain the lustrous hand and appearance.

Highlighting the basic sheet collections is "Sonnet", featuring a narrow stripe design, and "Ballad", woven with a square dot pattern, the newest versions of Serenade and Prelude. These 100% Egyptian cotton damask sheet collections have been upgraded from a 280- to a 350-thread count, but still feature the same elegant blanket-stitched embroidery flange on duvets and shams.

<%=company%>, 1825 Market Center Blvd., Suite 440, Dallas, TX 75207. Tel: 214-744-0399; Fax: 214-748-9169.