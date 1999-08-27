Kraft Foods

America's leading brands are just the beginning with you buy Kraft Food Services products. Kraft has learned a lot from marketing these popular brands. And at Kraft Food Services, we're committed to bringing you the knowledge we've gained and the support you need to build your business.
Food and Recipe Ideas that fit your menu
Merchandising Solutions that are practical for your operation
Promotional Tools that are exciting and appropriate for your customers
Equipment and Service for the products you serve
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Meats
Desserts & Snacks
Dressings & Mayo
Sauces
Cheese
Meals
Maxwell House, Yuban, Maxwell House Premium Cup, GFIC, Caffé Origins
Crystal Light, Kool-Aid, Country Time, Tang
Oscar Mayer, Louis Rich, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer Carving Board, Louis Rich Carving Board
Jell-o, Philadelphia Cheesecake, Baker's, Handi-Snacks
Kraft Dressings, Kraft Signature Dressings, Good Seasons, Miracle Whip, Kraft Mayo, Kraft Extra Heavy Mayonnaise
Bull's-eye, Open Pit, Kraft Barbecue Sauce, Kraft Sauces
Kraft ChedaSharp, Cheez Whiz, Kraft American, Kraft 100% Parmesan, Velveeta, Philadelphia
Stove Top, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Cold Beverages
Meats
Desserts & Snacks
Dressings & Mayo
Sauces
Cheese
Meals