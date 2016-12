Kellogg's Source: Kellogg's

When W.K. Kellogg started manufacturing his original cornflakes in 1906, he had a goal: to provide his customers with a high-quality, nutritious product that was enjoyable to eat. Today, Kellogg Company still follows this basic philosophy - every Kellogg employee has a responsibility for maintaining the high quality of Kellogg products.

You know Kellogg means more than nutritious ready-to-eat cereals. In fact, Kellogg Company's convenience foods business now accounts for nearly 20 percent of our global sales. With a full line of toaster pastries, frozen waffles, pancakes, bagels and cereal bars, our products are recognized for their great taste, nutrition and, of course, convenience.