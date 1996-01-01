Ice Shavers and Blenders

The compact Lil' Shavers (Model S505 and S510) offer the speed and power needed to shave ice cubes into smooth and creamy drinks.

Lil' Shavers (Model S505 and S510) offer the speed and power needed to shave ice cubes into smooth and creamy drinks. They have a heavy-duty commercial blender with a two-speed motor to match blending speeds with specific drink requirements. Similar to these models, the S605 and S610 ice shavers/blenders have a variable speed blender that provides up to four pre-programmed cycles to achieve ideal drink recipes.

Models are available with a 5 or 10-gallon ice cube hopper. These units are a perfect fit for high-margin specialty drinks, smoothies, mocktails, fruit juice slush drinks and premium frozen cocktails.

<%=company%>, 502 Hwy 67, Kiel, WI 53042-1600. Tel: 920-894-2293; Fax: 920-894-7029.



, 502 Highway 67, Kiel, WI 53042-1600. Tel: 920-894-2293; Fax: 920-894-7029.