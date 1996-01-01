Frying Oil

Mel-Fry High Performance Clear Liquid Frying Oil is a specially formulated oil designed for superior frying performance

Mel-Fry High Performance Clear Liquid Frying Oil is a specially formulated oil designed for superior frying performance. The 100% pure vegetable oil is cholesterol free and low in saturated fat. It is also extra filtered during processing for total clarity and maximum fry life. Formulated to resist flavor transfer and prevent greasy aftertaste, it can be filtered either hot or cold. The oil comes up to frying temperature fast, and withstands high frying temperatures with a high smoke point.

Ventura Foods, LLC, 14840 E. Don Julian Rd., La Puente, CA 91746. Tel: 626-336-4527; Fax: 626-934-1496.

