Frozen Drink Dispensers

Series (Models SO218 and SO318) frozen drink dispensers pack high-capacity output into a compact design. With built-in refrigeration systems and 28-quart mix hopper, the dispensers offer ready-to-serve frozen cocktails or frozen neutral base for high-margin slush specialty drinks. They also offer fast dispensing for quick filling of pitchers and controlled dispensing for drinks by the glass. They are available in autofill and non-autofill versions, UL and NSF pending.

<%=company%>, 502 Hwy 67, Kiel, WI 53042-1600. Tel: 920-894-2293; Fax: 920-894-7029.

