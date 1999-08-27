Forbes Industries Source: Forbes Industries

Forbes Industries is the world's leading manufacturer of Hotel and Restaurant Service Equipment. The company was founded in 1919 in Los Angeles and currently operates out of a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Ontario, California.

Forbes is at the forefront of its industry and our philosophy is to provide the hospitality and foodservice industries with products that not only look great, but include labor saving features, enhanced safety and designs for long term use and increased profitability. Our products offer value-for-money advantages that are not available from any other manufacturer.

Our product range is the widest in the industry and includes housekeeping carts, janitorial and institutional carts, luggage carts and handtrucks, brass and polished stainless steel guest services equipment, folding luggage racks, room service equipment, mobile bars, pastry display carts, service carts, podiums, signage and display items. We are constantly adding to the product line with innovative products that reinforce our value-for-money philosophy.

The product offering is unmatched in terms of its choice of styles and finishes and our almost limitless manufacturing capabilities include products made from Solid Brass, Solid Wood, Formica, Corian, Sheet Metal, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Acrylic and multiple combinations of these materials. Forbes controls all of the aspects of manufacturing with eight separate shops all under one roof, which gives us the ability to customize products to meet virtually any need.

We have manufacturer's representatives throughout North America and distributors around the world to assist you in obtaining our top quality products.