Food Processors for Foodservice Establishments Source: Waring Products

Waring ProductsFood Processor Series, are easy to use, increase productivity, and are extremely durable with ¾ horsepower motors that stand up to constant use. The processors can slice, shred, grate or julienne directly into the batch bowl, a unique feature for food products. The high-performance motor and extra-large feed tube accommodate over 22 square inches of space. The two-piece "S" blade, with patented mini-blade, maximizes processing speed, and the dual Lexan work bowl accommodates 4 quarts of wet or 6 quarts of dry ingredients.

Three different configurations are available: Batch Bowl (FP2000), Continuous Feed (FP2100) or Combination (FP2200). Other accessories include a wide array of cast metal slicing, shredding, grating and julienne disc sizes, all with stainless steel blades.

Waring Products, 1 Cummings Point Rd., Stamford, CT 06904. Tel: 203-975-4600; Fax: 203-975-4660.


