Food-Trak Professional food and beverage management software, available for Windows 95/NT, provides all the functions required for producing food cost reports, including inventory entry and extension, bid sheets, purchase orders and invoice entry. It also includes recipe design and costing capability. Additionally, the system has the ability to control inventory through ideal use calculations, perpetual inventory reports, key item tracking, and transfers between storage areas and multiple stores. Menu analysis and engineering functions, forecasting, and a variety of graphs and reports to help refine operational performance are included as well.

Technologies new to the system include drag and drop functionality, seamless integration with Microsoft Office products such as Excel and Word graphics, video and sound, multi-threaded functions that allow the system to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, and extensive use of OLE and RDO functionality. Bar code scanners can be used to enter invoices and other data. The system also employs MAPI technologies to integrate e-mail capabilities into the system, and uses ODBC drivers for database access, which allows the software to be used with a variety of database products without any need for rewriting program code.

The Internet plays a large role in this software program as well. In addition to providing a vehicle for e-mailing reports and forms from place to place, the Internet can be used to remotely access the software. Internet technology will also be used for transferring transaction data, polling POS systems, importing and exporting purchase orders and invoices, and handling transfers and requisitions between stores and departments.

