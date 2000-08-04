Employer's Supplemental Tax Guide (Supplement to Circular E, Employer's Tax Guide Publication 15) Source: Freeware

Employer's Supplemental Tax Guide (Supplement to Circular E, Employer's Tax Guide Publication 15.)Publication 15-A (revised January 2000.) From the Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service. This publication supplements Circular E,Employer's Tax Guide. It contains specialized and detailed employment tax information supplementing the basic information provided in Circular E. It also contains: • Alternative methods and tables for figuring income tax withholding. • Combined income tax, employee social security tax, and employee Medicare tax withholding tables. • Tables for withholding on distributions of Indian gaming profits to tribal members.