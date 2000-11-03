East-Tec Eraser 2000 v3.0 Source: EAST Technologies

East-Tec Eraser 2000 is an advanced security application designed to completely eliminate sensitive data from your computer and protect your computer and Internet privacy. Eraser goes beyond U.S. Department of Defense security standards and introduces a new meaning for the verb TO ERASE. Erasing a file now means wiping its contents beyond recovery, scrambling its name and dates and removing all traces of it from your disk. Eraser can also completely destroy any data from previously deleted files that might still be accessible on your disk (in the Recycle Bin or in unused disk areas). Fast, secure and very flexible (create your own wipe methods!). Tight integration with the Windows shell makes it intuitive and easy to use. Sensitive files, confidential mail messages, temporary Internet files, browser traces, the contents of deleted e-mail messages, they all can be safely removed and destroyed beyond recovery with Eraser.