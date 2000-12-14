diskSpace Explorer Pro v2.0 Source: EAST Technologies

diskSpace Explorer Pro is a space manager for Windows NT/95/98 that helps the network professional to manage the server hard disk space and make intelligent allocation decisions for its capacity. The network administrator can view the server hard disk, recognize user directories that are large, examine for wasted space and useless files, and free up valuable disk space. diskSpace Explorer Pro has an intuitive, Explorer-like interface, and features an interactive pie chart that graphically displays the contents of your folders. The user can easily navigate through files and folders just by clicking anywhere on the pie chart. diskSpace Explorer Pro can also be used at home on non-networked computers to efficiently control, manage, and optimize hard disk space the way professionals do.