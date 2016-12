Customizable Temperature Monitoring System

Quick Check is a customizable temperature monitoring system allowing for easy documentation, record keeping and verification. This automatic data logging device samples, validates and analyzes temperature Critical Control Points during receiving, food processing, preparation, and storage. Accurately storing over 1,700 temperature samples, the unit eliminates the burden of unnecessary paperwork and ensures data integrity. Managers can easily download data into a PC to quickly pinpoint areas in their production processes for corrective action.

Sensitech, Inc., 800 Cummings Center, Suite 258X, Beverly, MA 01915-7033. Tel: 978-927-7033; Fax: 978-921-2112.