Commercial Lever and Twist Drains Source: Dormont Manufacturing Company

The Power Force commercial plumbing line expands with the addition of lever and twist drains to the existing faucet and pre-rinse product selection.

Dormont Manufacturing Companyorce commercial plumbing line expands with the addition of lever and twist drains to the existing faucet and pre-rinse product selection. These waste outlets are rugged and built to withstand the harsh environment of the commercial kitchen. Constructed of a heavy-duty bronze body, with a self-centering face flange, snap-in steel strainers and a sturdy stainless steel handle, the drains create a positive leak-proof seal and provide trouble-free fast drainage. The drains are offered with or without overflow outlets, and accessory overflow arm assemblies are available.

<%=company%>, 6015 Enterprise Dr., Export, PA 15632. Tel: 800-367-6668; Fax: 724-733-4808.

