Colgate-Palmolive Storefront

Colgate provides leadership in establishing and maintaining worldwide oral health education programs. Colgate literally taught many of the world's people how to brush and care for their teeth. Each year, 35 million children in 50 countries take part in Colgate programs. The "Bright Smiles, Bright Futures" educational programs and materials are designed to help dental professionals and elementary school teachers bring good oral health to the next generation of children.
Today, Colgate continues to deliver superior products and services that improve the oral health and overall quality of life for consumers everywhere. Colgate achieves continued innovation by linking the health of consumers with the latest research findings and technological advances in dental science. Colgate has long recognized the value of maintaining a firm partnership with the worldwide professional dental community, as well as the wisdom of maintaining a substantial investment in professional education, clinical research, and technology. Colgate is an active participant at over 300 national and international dental congresses each year around the globe. At numerous meetings and symposia, Colgate works closely with the professional dental community to foster and support advancements in dental research.