Colgate-Palmolive Storefront Source: Colgate-Palmolive

Founded in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive Company has been recognized as the global leader in oral care for well over one hundred years. These achievements are possible because Colgate consistently meets professional and consumer needs for oral care products. More than 40% of toothpaste and 25% of toothbrushes sold around the globe carry the Colgate name. Innovative, clinically proven Colgate technology created the advanced Colgate Total toothbrushes and dental floss, the new standards for consumer oral hygiene. Throughout Colgate's oral care history, the constant goal has been to improve oral health through superior technology and ongoing patient education programs.

Colgate provides leadership in establishing and maintaining worldwide oral health education programs. Colgate literally taught many of the world's people how to brush and care for their teeth. Each year, 35 million children in 50 countries take part in Colgate programs. The "Bright Smiles, Bright Futures" educational programs and materials are designed to help dental professionals and elementary school teachers bring good oral health to the next generation of children.

Today, Colgate continues to deliver superior products and services that improve the oral health and overall quality of life for consumers everywhere. Colgate achieves continued innovation by linking the health of consumers with the latest research findings and technological advances in dental science. Colgate has long recognized the value of maintaining a firm partnership with the worldwide professional dental community, as well as the wisdom of maintaining a substantial investment in professional education, clinical research, and technology. Colgate is an active participant at over 300 national and international dental congresses each year around the globe. At numerous meetings and symposia, Colgate works closely with the professional dental community to foster and support advancements in dental research.