Catermax Insulated Carriers

Catermax Insulated Carriers combine an innovative thermal insulation process with a specially designed sealing system that uses no unreliable gaskets that can wear out or harbor harmful bacteria.

Durable plastic latches help lock in temperatures to keep hot foods hot and cold food cold for hours. The containers are made of tough structural web plastic, and resist marks, dents and scratches. A stylized design reflects a high-end appearance in any catering application and all-smooth surfaces clean easily.

Available in platinum or black color options, the container's capacities include single-pan, four-pan and six-pan end-loading models. They are designed to work with the Triple Trolley for an efficient transport system.

