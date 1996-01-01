Beacon Refrigeration System

System is a complete, factory-installed refrigeration system that features an integrated microcomputer-based electronic control board, pre-set for common industry settings. Smart Controller is an option allowing for remote setting of system set points such as superheat, defrost and room temperature, and can be hooked up to a computer via modem for system monitoring from a PC or laptop.

Another option available is Smart Defrost, a setting within Smart Controller that actually senses how much frost has accumulated since a system's last defrost, and projects whether the system will need to be defrosted again before its next programmed defrost. This eliminates unnecessary defrosts, resulting in significant energy savings, especially with larger systems.

<%=company%>, 2175 W. Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087.


