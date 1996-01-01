Automatic Espresso Machines Source: Acorto, Inc.

The Model 2000i and 2000s are super automatic espresso machines that are capable of holding and dispensing

The Model 2000i and 2000s are super automatic espresso machines that are capable of holding and dispensing two different types of fresh milk. Smaller, faster and easier to use than previous company models, the machines are designed with the self-serve customer in mind. The menu display panel on the 2000i model features large color photos with brief descriptions of the drinks: espresso, latte, cappuccino, and Americano. The operator simply pushes the "Start" button below the drink picture. The front panel of the 2000s model features six main selection buttons, representing the most frequently requested espresso drinks. The operator presses the button and the selected drink is freshly brewed to order in 30 seconds or less.

The operator can further customize drinks by selecting from the option buttons included on both models: decaf, extra shot of espresso, alternate milk choice, hot water, extra steamed or foam milk. The 2-gal capacity on-board refrigerated milk compartment can hold fresh milk in 1-gal or ½-gal off-the-shelf milk containers. Empty milk cartons can be quickly removed and replaced to ensure that fresh milk is always in the system. A quick-clean cycle sanitizes and clears the milk management system automatically throughout the day.

The machines are 24-in wide, and can be equipped with an optional steam wand that gives operators further flexibility to customize and prepare additional beverages on the side, such as hot chocolate, or offer a third type of milk.

Acorto Inc., 120th Ave. NE, Bellevue, WA 98005. Tel: 800-995-9019; Fax: 425-453-2167.