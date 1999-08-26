Alliant Foodservice Storefront Source: Alliant Foodservice Inc.

Alliant Foodservice, Inc. is one of America's largest broadline food service distributors of food, and food-related products, equipment and supplies. Alliant® was the 19th largest privately held company of the Forbes 500 in 1998. Alliant® Foodservice is one of only three broadline distributors with national range.

Today, Alliant employs nearly 12,000 people across the United States in 46 major distribution centers. The Company's 1998 revenues were approximately $6 billion. The company services the entire foodservice industry including independent, and multi-unit restaurants, hotels, contract management operations and hospitals.