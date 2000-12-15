Freeware | December 15, 2000

Add/Remove Plus! v.2.5(Freeware) Source: Aurelitec, Inc

Add/Remove Plus! 2001 offers a new and better way to uninstall programs you no longer want on your computer. All you have to do is double-click on a Desktop icon called "Uninstall Programs", quickly find the program you want to uninstall and click a button. Add/Remove Plus! 2001, unlike the standard Windows uninstall feature (the Control Panel Add/Remove Programs applet), will uninstall the program and remove it from the list. This way users can easily get rid of all unnecessary applications for good. Add/Remove Plus! 2001 also helps you maintain a cleaner computer and a cleaner registry. The ability to display programs that have a missing or bad uninstaller can help the user locate programs that don't longer work because they may have been partially deleted or corrupted. Removing these programs may help recover a lot of valuable disk space and make it easier to find and uninstall other programs in the future.